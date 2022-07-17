Solar cars shine along the Oregon Trail

TWIN FALLS — Solar-powered cars raced into town Saturday, powered not only by the sun, but by groups of bright college students from the U.S. and Canada.

It was part of the American Solar Challenge that started July 9 in Independence, Missouri, then followed the Oregon Trail to Twin Falls.

Racers stopped at checkpoints and stage stops along the way. The final stage started Saturday in Pocatello and ended at the finish line at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Herrett Center Director Joey Heck said he was ecstatic that Twin Falls was chosen as the final destination.

“The finish line location is a big deal," Heck said. "The teams finish the week-long race in a culmination of months of design, build, and qualifying trials, and celebrate the successful completion of the competition at a photo-friendly finish line featuring checkered flags, black and white stripes, pomp, fanfare, and general racing pageantry.”

The nine solar cars began pulling into the Herrett Center parking lot at about noon, accompanied by applause, high fives and hugs between members of their respective support teams.

This race isn’t just about racing. It’s about designing and building the vehicles as well.

“Students built this program from the ground up,” Logan Richardson of the Appalachian State team told the Times-News. Richardson assisted with developing the speedometer, navigation system and communication systems for his team’s car.

Although his team had many positive moments along the 1,400-mile journey, the mechanical and electrical systems had a few hiccups along the way.

But that didn’t get the team down.

“Kudos to our electronic and mechanical teams,” Richardson said. “We are proud of the race we ran; we came together.”

Appalachian State started its solar car program in 2013. It can take two years for students to get a car ready for competition.

This year’s race featured college students from around the country and Canada, including teams from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of California, Berkley.

Teams performed well for the race and developed a camaraderie as they followed the Oregon Trail, Appalachian State team member Kiernan Presler-Marshall said.

“We did pretty well; only one ox died,” Presler-Marshall said. The Iowa State University team was forced to withdraw from the race due to vehicle problems.

Richardson said he envisions a time when technology will improve to the point where solar cars will be manufactured and made available to the general public.

Race officials agreed that solar cars have improved significantly since races started in 1995. Steven Day recalled a race decades ago in which teams faced cloudy, rainy weather — obviously not conducive to solar cars — that at times reduced cars’ speeds to about 5 mph.

Some solar cars today can reportedly reach speeds in excess of 100 mph under the right conditions, although for the race, teams were required to obey speed limits and regulations limited the cars to 65 mph for the event. Average overall speeds for the cars were in the mid-30s.

The race had two classes — one for single-occupant vehicles and the other for multi-occupant vehicles — with each class having its own regulations.

The winner of the single-occupant vehicle class was determined based on the official mileage completed across stages of the event, including optimal mileage and reduced for any penalties incurred.

For the multi-occupant vehicle class, additional considerations of energy efficiency and practicality factor into the overall score.

The formula for naming the overall winners is complicated and scores weren’t released until Saturday night. The University of Minnesota was named the overall winner of the multi-occupant vehicle class, followed by Appalachian State and Polytechnic Montreal.

MIT claimed the single-occupant class, followed by Principia and University of Kentucky.

In order to qualify for the road race, teams’ vehicles were required to pass muster during a series of inspections and later having to compete at the three-day Formula Sun Grand Prix in Kansas, which involved driving the vehicles around a track for 24 hours.