Soil Health

Improving soil health allows farmers to hold more soil moisture, which will become even more critical as south Idaho weather becomes less predictable over the next 50 years.

 CINDY SNYDER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Get down and dirty with what soil health really means in terms of microbial life during a soil health workshop Tuesday.

Participants will learn which microbes indicate good and bad soil health, and what those biological soil tests actually mean. First-year results of a soil health testing program across the Magic Valley will be shared. Nature Conservancy will introduce its new soil health initiative.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, 734 Falls Ave. Lunch is provided and producers will have a chance to share soil health successes and failures after. 

The event is sponsored by the Twin Falls Soil and Water Conservation District and Nature Conservancy.

