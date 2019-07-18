{{featured_button_text}}
Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE's budget and its method of picking people up. 

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull

JEROME — A Latino music festival scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of speculation about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Jerome.

This comes on the heels of ICE raids planned for last weekend in 10 major cities.

“El Tour de Idaho de Los Inquietos is canceled until further notice for the safety of our people — we are with our brothers in Jerome,” event organizers with the Colombia Event Center posted to Facebook.

Posts and videos uploaded to Facebook claimed ICE agents rented several hotel rooms at the Best Western in Jerome and that raids were planned for the weekend. Twitter posts said the raids were also possible in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell. Rumors about raids have been spread nationwide, including one in Blaine County.

The music tour was set to take place in Boise, Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell.

The ICE field office in Salt Lake City said that the agency had no official business in Idaho planned, according to representatives from Familias Unidas, which provides legal aid to immigrants.

Best Western said it could not divulge the identity of anyone staying at the hotel.

“It is absolutely possible that ICE could do a raid and we wouldn’t know about it,” Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said.

The agency is not required to tell local law enforcement if it is conducting raids. The only time ICE would inform local police is if its activity involves a case police are already working on, Oppedyk said.

Ticketholders for the canceled event were asked to receive a refund only from the place where the ticket was purchased.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

