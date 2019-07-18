JEROME — A Latino music festival scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of speculation about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Jerome.
This comes on the heels of ICE raids planned for last weekend in 10 major cities.
“El Tour de Idaho de Los Inquietos is canceled until further notice for the safety of our people — we are with our brothers in Jerome,” event organizers with the Colombia Event Center posted to Facebook.
Posts and videos uploaded to Facebook claimed ICE agents rented several hotel rooms at the Best Western in Jerome and that raids were planned for the weekend. Twitter posts said the raids were also possible in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell. Rumors about raids have been spread nationwide, including one in Blaine County.
The music tour was set to take place in Boise, Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell.
The ICE field office in Salt Lake City said that the agency had no official business in Idaho planned, according to representatives from Familias Unidas, which provides legal aid to immigrants.
Best Western said it could not divulge the identity of anyone staying at the hotel.
“It is absolutely possible that ICE could do a raid and we wouldn’t know about it,” Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said.
The agency is not required to tell local law enforcement if it is conducting raids. The only time ICE would inform local police is if its activity involves a case police are already working on, Oppedyk said.
Ticketholders for the canceled event were asked to receive a refund only from the place where the ticket was purchased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]... TRUMP 2020! As a law abiding American citizen it is wonderful knowing that we have a law and order President sitting in the White House.
Trump a "law and order" president.... That's the biggest bullsh*t I've read in a long time! :-)
All of this is going to hurt the Idaho economy if people are too afraid to go out and spend money. And if there is a raid and it spreads through social media expect a lot of businesses to shut down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.