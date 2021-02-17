Snowmobilers who went missing Tuesday night found safe in South Hills

HANSEN — Two snowmobilers who didn't return home Tuesday night were found safe Wednesday morning in the South Hills.

Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the South Hills above Magic Mountain to search for the men.

Cassia County received the initial call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Twin Falls County Deputies, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue and Cassia County Search and Rescue set up an incident command center at Diamondfield Jack and sent the first search teams out at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jake Peters, 40, and Shawn Madsen, 51, both of Jerome, were found at the Bostetter Warming Hut at 6:39 a.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said. Both men were warm and dry and rode their sleds out with the search team.

The men stated there were no groomed trails, the snow was blowing and drifting, and as it began to get dark they became disoriented. They decided to stay in the warming hut until it was light before trying to ride out.

