Snow on the way: Police urge careful driving

TWIN FALLS — Winter snow warnings are in effect this weekend at higher elevations in the Magic Valley. And with snow coming, local law enforcement agencies want motorists to be prepared.

“I think sometimes we forget about the cautions we need to make,” said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “And that first storm catches us off guard.”

Jerome County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Taylor agrees.

Taylor sees the most crashes during the first couple of snowstorms.

By late winter, “most everyone has learned to slow down,” he said. “We are all creatures of habit and we don’t want to deviate from it.”

But summertime driving habits can be dangerous in the winter. It’s important, Taylor said, to know your driving ability and your vehicle’s abilities.

Stewart urges motorists to give a little more time and exercise a little more patience as they travel.

In addition, motorists need to be dressed appropriately and put an extra blanket or perhaps some food in their vehicles when traveling long distances to be prepared in case of an emergency, Stewart said.

Taylor remembers a cold, wintery day on U.S. Highway 93 when a vehicle ran into the back of his vehicle during whiteout conditions. The motorist who stepped out of the vehicle was wearing slippers and a robe.

“I remember what a nightmare that was,” he said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives numerous other winter driving tips on its website.

It reminds motorists that it is harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. In 2019, there were an estimated 182,000 police-reported crashes that occurred in wintry conditions.

On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you, the agency says.

The tips will soon prove useful to Magic Valley drivers; Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office posted a photo Friday afternoon of a snowy Magic Mountain Ski Area, warning that 3 to 9 inches may fall by Saturday night in parts of the South Hills.

Heavy snow is expected above 6,500 feet in Blaine County and accumulation of 2-6 inches below that mark, along with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.