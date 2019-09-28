TWIN FALLS — Did someone say snow?
If the right temperatures and humidity converge, parts of the Magic Valley on Sunday could possibly see some of the white stuff fall from the sky — but it’s not likely to cover the ground in lower elevations, forecasters say.
The best chance for an early snowfall is Monday when temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27 degrees as the humidity hovers around 70%.
According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, several rounds of cold, stormy weather will hit the Central Mountains of the state. Three to 9 inches of snow are expected above 7,000 feet, from Galena Summit to Targhee Pass. Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley could get a dusting of snow by Sunday.
In lower areas, temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the low 50s, then fall overnight, the weather service said. Sunday morning could bring freezing temperatures, followed by a hard freeze Monday morning, effectively ending the growing season.
Farther west, temperatures are expected to be slightly higher, but, overall, temperatures are running about 15-20% below normal.
The weather service is forecasting a 50% chance of rain or snow showers in most areas Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
