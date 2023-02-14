TWIN FALLS — A hunting photo posted on Snapchat helped lead authorities to file charges against a man accused of illegally shooting two deer and an elk in October, records say.

Edgar David Magana, 23, of Twin Falls, is charged with unlawfully killing wildlife, a violation of Fish and Game rules, and unlawful possession of wildlife and hunting without an appropriate tag, records show.

Magana shot a six-point bull elk on Oct. 7 near 17 Mile Road in Twin Falls County, roughly six miles from private irrigated agriculture land when his tag for a depredation hunt required the animal to be within one mile of ag land, records say.

Then, on Oct. 10, records say he shot two buck mule deer west of Twin Falls, and failed to attach and validate hunting tags.

His mother later attached her hunting tag to one of the deer, even though she didn’t shoot it, officials say.

Fish and Game officers were alerted of suspicious activity through a poaching hotline, and on Oct. 11 an officer reported he saw a Snapchat post of Magana posing with a deer, accompanied by the words “Nice way to finish the year.”

The man in the photo resembled the man identified in a tips to Fish and Game, and led to an interview with Magana. A Fish and Game officer looked through photos Magana kept on his phone and found evidence of killing the other big game animals, records say.

Magana told a Fish and Game officer that he knew the elk was not within the allotted mile of private agricultural land, but grew excited and shot it anyway, records say.

Fish and Game placed a $1,950 value on the animals, bringing a felony charge. Fish and Game officers confiscated the meat from the deer and elk, and the head of the elk found at Magana’s house, records say.

Andrea Magana was charged with conspiracy and submitted a written plea of guilty. She was sentenced Monday and was fined $332.

Edgar Magana faces a Feb. 24 preliminary hearing.