Milner Dam Inspection
Perry Dobey, training coordinator for Idaho Power Co., chats with industry and federal inspectors in 2015 after examination of Milner Dam.

 STEPHEN REISS

BOISE — After two above-average years, water storage in the Snake River Basin is entering the winter at normal levels because of increased irrigation demand during a dry summer and autumn.

Winter snowpack and water in reservoirs throughout the Snake River system largely determine how much water will be available for hydroelectric generation, irrigation and other uses throughout 2019. Electricity generated by dams on the Snake River and its tributaries is Idaho Power’s lowest-cost energy source and is a major factor in the company’s prices being among the nation’s lowest.

For updated reservoir information, go to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's website at usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/burtea.html.

