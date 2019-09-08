TWIN FALLS — The tour group stood under a bridge near Milner Dam, most of the members squinting in the morning sun. They were ready to talk water.
“Here it is, the mighty Snake River,” Idaho Conservation League Central Idaho Conservation Associate Josh Johnson said, as the river, roughly a foot deep, flowed behind him.
The Idaho Conservation League led a tour Aug. 30 along the Snake River, with the intent of highlighting challenges and issues relating to water quality and quantity both in the river and in the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer.
The Snake River has traditionally been viewed as a working river. Agricultural and industrial needs have typically been given priority over recreational and water quality needs, Johnson said.
Johnson acknowledged the Snake River’s economic importance to the state, but said perceptions of the river seem to be changing. More Idahoans are attributing greater value to activities such as kayaking or fishing.
One way to improve the river’s health is by increasing the amount of water flowing in it.
“Having more water in the river is going to be a good thing for the water quality,” Johnson said.
Simple over-withdrawal is one issue on the Snake River, Johnson said. When the flows are low, pollution can be a more serious issue.
“The solution to pollution is dilution,” Johnson said. “Right now (pollution levels) are OK. But it’s hard to know what they’ll look like in the future.”
Shifts in the Magic Valley agriculture industry have likely had impacts on water levels. For instance, as the dairy industry has grown, so has the demand for corn, a water-intense crop.
“We’ve got way more corn than we have historically had,” said Ron Jones of the Snake River Soil and Water Conservation District. “The total through-the-rotation water use was less than when you grow corn.”
Agriculture has impacts beyond merely using large amounts of water. Pollution, primarily in the form of phosphorous and nitrogen, can cause harmful algal blooms and negatively impact aquatic life. Algal blooms can also be a health risk for humans.
In some ways, water quality on the Snake River is trending in the right direction.
“It’s a lot better than it used to be,” Twin Falls Canal Company Engineering Technician Louis Zamora said.
Johnson agreed that surface water quality has in many ways improved over the years. But he said pollution, usually attributed to heavy fertilizer use, could be on the rise. He’s also worried by the general lack of data on water quality.
“The groundwater piece is the part that concerns me going forward,” Johnson said. “It does seem pretty clear to me that levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in our groundwater are on the rise. And all of the factors that are contributing to that — I don’t see them slowing down any time in the future.”
