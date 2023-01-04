Snake River Elks Lodge to host 2022-23 Hoop shoot event

Snake River Elks Lodge will once again host the 2022-23 Hoop Shoot event.

The contest will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at Kimberly High School. Registration will be from 9-10 a.m. Participation for the event is free.

The event is apart of Elks Lodge National Hoop Shoot. It's open to any boys and girls from the ages of 8 to 13. Contestants will compete in the following age brackets for both boys and girls:

Ages 8-9

Ages 10-11

Ages 12-13

The winner of each age group will advance to the district shool, to take place Jan. 21 at Minico High School in Rupert.

Winners from that will advance to state, regional and then national competitions.

According to a press release from the Snake River Elks Lodge, the event has been on a national level since 1972.