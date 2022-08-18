Snake River Crossing Study looks for answers to questions about 3rd bridge

JEROME — A third rim-to-rim bridge crossing the Snake River Canyon is in the early stages of planning, and studies that aim to answer some of the many questions for the project are underway.

With the Snake River Crossing Study, the Idaho Transportation Department hopes to gather enough information to make a recommendation.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, when it will be presented to the public for feedback.

A group of elected officials, traffic engineers and highway district leaders met on Wednesday in Jerome to discuss goals for a potential third crossing. Those goals will be used to guide study areas to help determine what impacts the possible options for a new bridge would have on current and future traffic congestion.

“This is our guiding group, this is our local leaders that are helping to guide the process,” said ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke. “It is really a community effort that is going to get this bridge project moving forward.”

To help keep the public informed, ITD has created a website with information about the project. Jerke said that because the study is still in its early stages, the website is currently a little sparse. More information will be added as the studies continue, he said.

“We have a lot more questions than we have answers,” Jerke said. “We want to stop the rumor-mill, but at the same time we have to make sure that we are providing the right information so people are talking about the right things.”

ITD made a presentation to the Twin Falls City Council on April 25 where they identified five potential locations for crossings of the Snake River Canyon.

At the April meeting, focus was placed on a location just east of the Perrine Bridge. That suggestion caused quite a stir among lawmakers and residents in Twin Falls, who feared that additional traffic from a bridge in north Twin Falls would not resolve some of the bottleneck issues at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road.

A potential crossing east of the Perrine Bridge initially met many of ITD's criteria, being both fiscally feasible and providing redundancy to the existing Perrine bridge.

Need for redundancy was shown this summer, when significant traffic congestion from lane closures during construction resulted in hours-long wait times to cross.

A new bridge east of the current bridge has many in Twin Falls feeling trepidation — the resulting additional traffic would likely be routed onto the Eastland corridor. Councilor Jason Brown represented those views earlier this week at Tuesday’s State of the City address.

But after the executive and technical work group meeting on Wednesday, Brown came away feeling more assured that any bridge location would be from consensus, and that ITD wouldn’t decide on a bridge location without buy-in from lawmakers and stakeholders.

Brown said he got a better sense that the location of the bridge is still up for grabs.

“I think it was a better representation that (the bridge location) is not as fixed as it may have been presented at that April 25th meeting in the city of Twin Falls,” Brown said. “I get a better feeling that there is still some flexibility around that.”

The goals for the study to focus on include reducing congestion at Blue Lakes and Pole Line Road, which frequently sees gridlock from 38,000 average daily trips from both heavy freight traffic and passenger vehicles.

Another goal is to provide redundancy. As was seen this summer, gridlock during construction on Blue Lakes had traffic at the Perrine Bridge backed up for over an hour on many occasions.

Other goals for the study are to determine what impact a third crossing would have on local roads and whether that would improve or impede traffic flow.

And, importantly, any bridge plan must be fiscally feasible. ITD has budget for road projects in the near term, but may be more likely to support a shorter span over a 3,000-foot.

Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell was at the executive work group on Wednesday, and he saw benefits and challenges in evaluating any location.

“On one end in Jerome County, that would help us because you’re not going to interfere with all the farm ground west of town,” Howell said.

On the other hand, Howell said that an eastern option for crossing would affect the Snake River Canyons Park, in which Jerome County has made considerable investment over the last handful of years.