MURTAUGH — The Snake River Bros will host its 14th annual Rally in the Valley on July 12 and 13 at Murtaugh Lake, south of Murtaugh. The cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Kids younger than 17 will get in free with a paid adult.
The weekend fun will include camping, vendors and a silent auction.
Friday night will feature live music with 3rd Take. Saturday events will include a poker run, motorcycle rodeo, kids’ games and live music with Devil’s County and Moonshine Bandits.
All proceeds will go for local children in need, with illnesses or disabilities.
To buy tickets, go to snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com or snakeriverbros.com or see any Snake River Bros member.
For camping availability, call Steve at 208-293-5467.
For vendor information, call Julie at 208-410-0916.
For more information, call Jeremy at 208-316-8021.
