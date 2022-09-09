Smoky skies and cooler temps in the Magic Valley this weekend

TWIN FALLS — Smoky skies are ahead for most of the state over the weekend, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality warns.

In southern Idaho, DEQ advised residents to expect continued smoke from fires burning locally and in central and northern Idaho. Air in the Magic Valley on Friday was unhealthy for much of the day, measuring over 150 parts per million of air particulates from smoke.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce exposure to unhealthy air by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or keeping outdoor activities short, DEQ said.

The agency suggests moving physical activities indoors. For people not in the risk groups, DEQ advises reducing exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

The forecast in the Magic Valley for Saturday and Sunday are in the moderate range. On Saturday, easterly winds in the Snake River Plain may provide some relief from the smoke. For up-to-date information can be found on the airnow.gov website.