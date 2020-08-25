Smoky air expected until at least Thursday

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley air quality will probably be poor for at least another few days.
South-central Idaho’s air quality is at the mercy of wildfires in other states and weather conditions. More than 1.4 million acres have burned in northern California and fires are burning in Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Those blazes produce tremendous amounts of smoke.
And that smoke appears likely to keep blowing toward the Magic Valley for a while.
“We’re expecting the same weather until Thursday before we see any changes,” said Bobby Dye, air quality and remediation manager at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Air quality has gotten a bit better since late last week — it was possible to see some blue in the sky Monday after some days of solid gray. But the DEQ is still forecasting Magic Valley air quality to be in either the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” category until Thursday.
Even if the wind changes, south-central Idaho will still be hazy.
“Right now we’re going to get smoke from somewhere,” Dye said.
There are six levels on the air quality index, ranging from “good” to “hazardous.” The “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” categories are in the middle. When air quality falls into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, children, the eldery and people with lung issues are most likely to feel ill effects. When air quality gets into the “unhealthy” range, anyone can start feeling symptoms.
If the air gets so smoky that you can’t see 3 miles, it’s best to avoid hard work and outdoor exercise, Dye said. For sensitive groups, it’s best to limit exertion if visibility drops below 8 miles.
Magic Valley air quality changes throughout the day. That’s because the area experiences a nightly inversion — that’s when a pocket of cold air on the ground gets trapped by a layer of hot air above.
That inversion effectively means air quality improves during the middle of the day and worsens at night.
It’s difficult to know how much longer the air will be smoky. Dye said it’s entirely dependent on how long the fires last and weather conditions. Weather can change quickly.
Outdoor burning is still prohibited. The DEQ will issue an air quality update Wednesday at 1 p.m. You can visit idsmoke.blogspot.com for more information.
