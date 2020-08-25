Smoky air expected until at least Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley air quality will probably be poor for at least another few days.

South-central Idaho’s air quality is at the mercy of wildfires in other states and weather conditions. More than 1.4 million acres have burned in northern California and fires are burning in Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Those blazes produce tremendous amounts of smoke.

And that smoke appears likely to keep blowing toward the Magic Valley for a while.

“We’re expecting the same weather until Thursday before we see any changes,” said Bobby Dye, air quality and remediation manager at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Air quality has gotten a bit better since late last week — it was possible to see some blue in the sky Monday after some days of solid gray. But the DEQ is still forecasting Magic Valley air quality to be in either the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” category until Thursday.

Even if the wind changes, south-central Idaho will still be hazy.

“Right now we’re going to get smoke from somewhere,” Dye said.