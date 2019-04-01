TWIN FALLS — Idaho statute prohibits smoking in most indoor places, but a statewide coalition wants the Twin Falls City Council to consider closing a couple of “loopholes.”
Earlier this year, the Smoke Free Idaho coalition presented the City Council with the idea of making Twin Falls a smoke-free city among all indoor places of employment. The city responded by hosting a couple of listening sessions to gather public input.
Now, a coalition representative returns to the Council to present what he believes is a viable solution based on resident feedback.
“We were asked by the citizens of Twin Falls to engage in creating a clean indoor air ordinance,” said Luke Cavener, state director of the American Cancer Association’s Cancer Action Network. “We hope (the Council will) enact it.”
The draft ordinance Cavener will present addresses what he says are loopholes in Idaho law, which allow bars and businesses with fewer than five employees to permit indoor smoking. The ordinance would prohibit indoor smoking in all public places or places of business.
Furthermore, the ordinance would prohibit smoking within 20 feet of the following:
- Any bus stops, benches, stations, platforms or shelters
- School entrances and entrances or exits to city-owned or -managed buildings
- Any public-facing business or business opened to the public
- All outdoor service lines
- Any temporary special event zone
The ordinance lists several exemptions, including private residences not being used as a business or that are not accessible to one or more employees or members of the public. Also exempt would be privately owned outdoor spaces for those 21 and older, such as outdoor patios or courtyards of bars, and American Indian/Alaska Native religious ceremonies.
The definition of smoking in the draft ordinance includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, electronic smoking devices or any other lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for inhalation.
If the ordinance is approved as drafted, anyone who smoked in a place where prohibited would face an infraction and be fined up to $50. If someone were asked by a business owner or manager to stop smoking where it’s prohibited, and he or she refused to, that person could also be fined up to $50. Someone who knowingly permitted smoking in violation of the chapter would be fined up to $100. Furthermore, if an employer discriminated against an employee who has made a complaint, the business could be fined at least $1,000 and up to $5,000 for each violation.
The City Council will be asked to make a decision on whether to adopt, modify or reject the draft ordinance. Its meeting begins at 5 p.m. inside City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Cavener said that during the public listening sessions, three businesses and their patrons spoke against the smoke-free ordinance. Tensions at the Jan. 16 session were particularly high, he said.
“I think they had believed that this decision had already occurred,” Cavener said. “What I took away was that there were three businesses that were opposed to it. Average citizens were in favor of it.”
According to CountyHealthRankings.org, 16 percent of Twin Falls County adults were active smokers in 2016. That’s slightly higher than the statewide rate of 14 percent.
Representatives of the Klover Klub said smoking accounts for 80 percent of the bar’s business, according to the minutes from the public input sessions taken by city staff. And C.R. Larsen with The GR said the ban would infringe upon the property owner’s right to make the decision to permit smoking.
Meanwhile, those in support of the ordinance say smokers are a minority and shouldn’t impact others when they can still go outside to smoke.
Several letters from residents and business owners providing input have been included in the Council packet for consideration. The item is listed as a presentation for possible action.
Also at the meeting, the Council will consider the following:
- A proclamation declaring April 1, 2019, as Census 2020 Awareness Day in the city of Twin Falls.
- Confirming the appointment of Marilu Perez to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Authorizing the mayor to sign the 2019 Local Children Pedestrian Safety program LHTAC/Local Agreement. The city has been awarded a grant for $248,500 to address pedestrian needs for students crossing Washington Street North and walking to I.B. Perrine Elementary School or Robert Stewart Middle School.
- Approving the signing of a contract with Sybolon Reid Construction for the Canyon Springs Rockfall Mitigation project in the amount of $934,937.
- A presentation of the 2018 annual report of the Urban Renewal Agency.
- Approving an economic feasibility study and eligibility report in regards to a potential revenue allocation area for the Urban Renewal Agency of the city of Twin Falls.
- Approving a request to vacate an undeveloped portion of Bolton Street right of way north of 202 Caswell Ave. W. The Council will have a public hearing on the request beginning no earlier than 6 p.m.
- Adjourning into executive session for the purposes of considering the hiring of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, wherein the respective qualities of individuals are to be evaluated to fill a particular vacancy or need.
