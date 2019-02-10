TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present the national society’s Historic Preservation Medal to Paul T. Smith, long-time attorney and historic preservationist, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Falls City Council Chambers, 203 Main Ave. E. The public is invited to attend.
This medal is awarded only a few times a nationally and is DAR’s most prestigious historic preservation award presented to individuals who have done extraordinary volunteer work in historic preservation over many years.
Smith’s accomplishments and activities include:
- Served as chair of both the Twin Falls City and Twin Falls County Historic Preservation commissions for many years
- Was instrumental in establishing the four nationally recognized historic districts in downtown Twin Falls. He also helped convince the city to establish the city-recognized Warehouse Historic District to continue to preserve its unique character.
- Established a nonprofit — Preservation Twin Falls Inc. — to acquire and restore the Old Towne Silos. The organization has restored the original murals and created a park alongside the silos.
- Purchased and restored the original Twin Falls Canal Company building.
For more information, go to twinfallsdar.weebly.com or facebook.com/twinfallsdar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.