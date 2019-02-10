Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present the national society’s Historic Preservation Medal to Paul T. Smith, long-time attorney and historic preservationist, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Falls City Council Chambers, 203 Main Ave. E. The public is invited to attend.

This medal is awarded only a few times a nationally and is DAR’s most prestigious historic preservation award presented to individuals who have done extraordinary volunteer work in historic preservation over many years.

Smith’s accomplishments and activities include:

  • Served as chair of both the Twin Falls City and Twin Falls County Historic Preservation commissions for many years
  • Was instrumental in establishing the four nationally recognized historic districts in downtown Twin Falls. He also helped convince the city to establish the city-recognized Warehouse Historic District to continue to preserve its unique character.
  • Established a nonprofit — Preservation Twin Falls Inc. — to acquire and restore the Old Towne Silos. The organization has restored the original murals and created a park alongside the silos.
  • Purchased and restored the original Twin Falls Canal Company building.

For more information, go to twinfallsdar.weebly.com or facebook.com/twinfallsdar.

