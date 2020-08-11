Smith’s recalls cheese dips because of possible health risk

TWIN FALLS — Smith’s is recalling cheese dips sold at their stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On Aug. 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
Customers who have purchased the cheese dip below should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at 800-576-4377.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6. Items impacted include:
MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP - 207083-00000
MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP - 207181-00000
MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP - 207182-00000
MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP - 207185-00000
JARLSBERG DIP - 207201-00000
JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD - 216407-20000
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP - 226481-60000
DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP - 236293-70000
DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP - 236294-70000
DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP - 236295-70000
DELI JARLSBERG DIP - 237462-40000
JARLSBERG DIP - 247199-00000
DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP - 286292-70000
DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP - 286462-20000
DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD - 295095-50000
DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD - 295408-50000
DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD - 295409-50000
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.