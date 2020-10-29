'Small, closing window of opportunity': COVID-19 situation in Idaho keeps getting worse

Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for Magic Valley facilities, said during a Tuesday press conference that even though the Twin Falls hospital is already struggling to care for sick COVID-19 patients, the next few weeks will probably bring even more hospitalizations. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is already overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, scrambling to stay adequately staffed and frequently sending patients elsewhere.

On Sunday, the hospital had 58 COVID-19 admissions, a new high. There were 125 people in the hospital overall. The 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday made up a fifth of Idaho’s 261 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 has now killed 599 Idahoans, including 90 in the Magic Valley. Forty-six of those deaths have been in Twin Falls County. Lincoln County had its first two COVID-19 deaths last week, including one man in his 30s. There were six Gooding County deaths last week — the county had only had two deaths previously.

Throughout Idaho, the number of new infections has doubled in the last month, from about 3,000 a week in late September to more than 6,000 last week. The Magic Valley has also experienced a doubling of cases in that window, jumping from 550 cases to more than 1,100 cases last week.