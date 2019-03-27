Try 3 months for $3
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

KETCHUM — A small avalanche has been reported on Idaho 75 at Lake Creek Drive north of Ketchum and is blocking the northbound lane.

Idaho Transportation Department crews are heading to the scene and there aren’t any reported injuries, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office wrote at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page. “Please expect delays until it can be cleared.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments