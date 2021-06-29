‘Slightly lucky’: Idaho misses the worst of scorching Northwest heat

The Magic Valley stayed a little cooler. Twin Falls and Burley hit 95 degrees Tuesday and Jerome maxed out at 97 degrees.

“The high-pressure system is not centered right over Boise,” Alejandro Flores, a professor of hydrologic sciences at Boise State University, told the Statesman. “Had the location of that high-pressure system been a little bit off, we could’ve seen the temperatures that we saw in Seattle and in Portland. … Boise got slightly lucky with the location of it.”

The dome of hot air isn’t the only culprit for the soaring temperatures, according to Russell Qualls, Idaho’s state climatologist. He told the Statesman that the extreme drought in much of the region likely worsened this heat wave.

“There’s a coupling between these dry, drought conditions and the warmer temperatures that we’re getting,” he said.

When sunshine hits Earth’s surface, he said, soil moisture evaporates, which helps cool the air. With less moisture in the soil, though, that can’t happen.

Much of Idaho received a lot of snow over the winter and into March, but “the precipitation shut down earlier than normal (and) things began to heat up,” Qualls said.

A changing climate