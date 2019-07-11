{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

GOODING — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Ronnie Wood, 39, of Nampa, was driving a 2012 Ford F150 pickup when he fell asleep while going east on Interstate 84, according to an Idaho State Police report. He struck the rear of a 1998 Dodge pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer near mile marker 147, west of Gooding.

When ISP responded to the crash at 9:21 p.m, they found the trailer had separated from the Dodge pickup, ending up on the right shoulder of the highway, along with the Ford pickup. The Dodge stopped in the highway median.

The Dodge pickup was driven by Kay Unger, 56, of Florence, Oregon. She and her passenger, Logan Unger, 29, were taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

The incident remains under investigation.

