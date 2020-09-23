Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder's smile to appear on Lay's chip bags

“Having pored through thousands of nominations and already being personally committed to these Smiles ourselves, particularly now when people are looking for more reasons to smile than ever before, we knew we couldn’t let a cancelled photo shoot keep Lay’s from sharing these inspiring stories with the world,” said Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “Across stores and within households, Lay’s has the power to reach millions of Americans every day. We already know that what’s inside the bag brings joy, but turning the Lay’s bag into a canvas to multiply that happiness factor is what makes the Smiles program so special.”

Mickelson said he was originally supposed to fly to Dallas, Texas, for the photo shoot, but due to COVID-19 the plans changed.

“They sent us some filming equipment and we filmed it all by ourselves here in Idaho,” Mickelson said.

The promo advertisement, he said, resembles a Brady Bunch grid, with everyone featured in little squares.

His smile, along with the others, are featured on the front of the chip packages that launched at stores last week. There is also a photo of him on the back of the bag and a sentence describing Sleep in Heavenly Peace.