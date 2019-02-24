TWIN FALLS — Luke Mickelson will soon be putting his energy behind the ax, as well as the hammer.
Mickelson, the founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, tried his hand at urban ax throwing in December and was instantly inspired.
“I saw it and I just knew it was going to be a good opportunity,” Mickelson said.
The Kimberly resident has been working away ever since to bring an indoor ax-throwing arena to Twin Falls. Next month, Mickelson’s newest venture, Bearded Axe, will seek a special use permit during a public hearing before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.
If all goes according to plan, construction on the facility will begin March 12. The business could open as early as May 1 in a former warehouse at 246 Third Ave S.
What is urban ax throwing?
“Think of it like darts, except you’re using an ax,” Mickelson said. “It’s a vastly growing new activity. There’s places popping up all over the country.”
The 5,630 square-foot arena will be the largest of its kind in the West, he said. Designed for ages 12 and older, the facility will have 10 throwing lanes and a room that can be rented out for parties. The business will join the World Axe Throwing League.
“Twin Falls is always struggling for things to do — especially in the winter,” Mickelson said.
With help from the Small Business Development Center, he’s hoping to change that. Bearded Axe will also offer knife-throwing and spear-throwing with certified trainers. The cost will be around $25 per person for an hour of throwing ($20 if you pre-register online).
While the business is just in its infancy, Mickelson already has long-term goals for Bearded Axe. He hope to eventually expend further into the Pacific Northwest in places such as Boise, Nampa, Spokane and the Tri-Cities. In time, Bearded Axe will also donate around 10 percent of its proceeds to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the nonprofit that builds bunk beds for children who don’t have them.
Mickelson’s partners in the ax-throwing business are also volunteers for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“We just got guys that are really passionate about it,” he said.
When he isn’t managing Sleep in Heavenly Peace — which now has more than 130 chapters — Mickelson sells bacteria to wastewater treatment facilities. He said he wanted to find a job that didn’t require him to travel as much while still allowing him to pursue his passion.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will have a hearing March 12 to consider awarding Bearded Axe a special use permit, which is required for all indoor recreation facilities in city limits.
