Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Chief Administrations Officer Luke Mickelson poses for a portrait Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

NEW YORK — Twin Falls' Luke Mickelson and his charity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, were featured Monday morning on the "Today" show. 

The show had a nearly 6-minute segment with Mike Rowe about his Facebook Watch series "Returning the Favor," which featured Sleep in Heavenly Peace last year. 

"Today" said a couple in the Chicago area saw the Facebook show and started their own chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Mickelson started the nonprofit back in 2012 with a church group service project in Twin Falls. It has since grown and now has more than 130 chapters across the country. 

Watch the "Today" segment here:

The Times-News documented Mickelson and Sleep in Heavenly Peace in a December Big Story, available here:

