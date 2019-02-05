NEW YORK — Twin Falls' Luke Mickelson and his charity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, were featured Monday morning on the "Today" show.
The show had a nearly 6-minute segment with Mike Rowe about his Facebook Watch series "Returning the Favor," which featured Sleep in Heavenly Peace last year.
"Today" said a couple in the Chicago area saw the Facebook show and started their own chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Mickelson started the nonprofit back in 2012 with a church group service project in Twin Falls. It has since grown and now has more than 130 chapters across the country.
Watch the "Today" segment here:
The Times-News documented Mickelson and Sleep in Heavenly Peace in a December Big Story, available here:
