Skyquake science: There's little research into the mystery

South-central Idaho isn’t the only place to experience mysterious booms.
“It’s not unusual; it’s really common,” U.S. Geological Survey Geophysicist Lisa Wald said about skyquakes.
According to Wald, the East Coast experiences the highest frequency of unexplained booms. In the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, the phenomena are typically called “Seneca Guns,” and made appearances in Washington Irving’s “Rip Van Winkle” and James Fenimore Cooper’s “The Lake Gun.” Connecticut has “Moodus Noises,” and coastal North Carolina occasionally experiences booms and rattling caused by an unknown source.
“They’ve definitely been around for a very long time,” Wald said, noting that unexplained booms pre-date mankind’s ability to break the sound barrier.
Enigmatic rumblings happen outside of America, too. Belgians call theirs mistpouffers (fog belches). Indians occasionally hear “Bansal guns” in the Ganges River Delta and in the Bay of Bengal. Italians dubbed theirs “brontidi” (thunder-like) and the Japanese calls them “yan.”
They have occurred in Ireland too, but haven’t been studied in detail according to the Ireland Geological Survey. The Times-News did not hear back from the Indian and Japan Geological Surveys as of press time.
There has been little, if any, formal research on skyquakes. The USGS has done some work on booms associated with shallow earthquakes — which are more likely to cause audible booms than deep earthquakes — but the agency doesn’t have a skyquake expert.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also doesn’t have a skyquake specialist or ongoing research.
“I don’t think anyone’s done recent research on it (skyquakes),” Wald said.
Most of the limited information on skyquakes comes from the USGS’ late David Hill, who was an expert in theoretical and observational seismology. Hill did not use the term “skyquake,” but offered his best theories on unexplained booms in a 2011 article published in the journal Seismological Research Letters.
The USGS knows that shallow earthquakes can cause booms, but they don’t explain every puzzling rumble.
A number of the leading skyquake hypotheses seem implausible for south-central Idaho.
Some potential explanations only apply to coastal areas. For instance, tsunamis can cause thunder-like sounds. Surfers have reported hearing loud booms when riding big waves. There are more elegant theories as well: Under the right conditions, grains of sand falling in concert down the face of massive sand dunes can produce booms heard for miles.
Communities sometimes hear loud booms as a result of thunder, even if they cannot see a storm. Meteors are capable of producing sonic booms as well, and daytime meteors can go unnoticed more easily than those that hurtle toward Earth at night. Gasses, trapped underground and bursting outward, are a possibility and one of Hill’s theories includes mud volcanoes.
Identifying the source of a loud boom is a challenge for researchers, because low-frequency waves can travel long distances from their source: Idahoans can sometimes hear booms that originate in Nevada.
Military operations, either from aircraft or explosive events, could account for some unexplained booms, even if military spokesmen deny it. Hill noted in his paper that “the military can be reticent about some of its boom-producing exercises.”
South-central Idaho’s skyquakes could be unique, both in America and around the world. Not all skyquakes are alike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.