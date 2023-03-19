In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Taycee Harper looks to MVP Livia Knapp after winning the Region 18 Championship tournament March 10 at CSI in Twin Falls.
Pi Day, a smashing success at Xavier Charter
Teachers get whip cream pies thrown at them in celebration of Pi Day during an assembly Tuesday afternoon at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.
The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
CSI cowboy Wes Shaw competes in steer wrestling during the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo on March 11 at CSI in Twin Falls.
Painting on fabric
Participant Winnie Christensen, middle, celebrates a new skill during her "Indian Fabric Painting" class March 8 in Twin Falls.
The Orpheum Theatre presents "The Music Man"
Impact area of the Lava Ridge Project proposal
Brian Olmstead talks about the impact that building up to 400 windmills could cause March 9 on top of Wilson Butte north of Eden.
Softball: Kimberly Vs. Filer
Filer's Brooklyn Goodrich wears her rally cap against Kimberly during their game Tuesday at Filer High School.
Reading is for the dogs
Brooklyn Hernandez reads to a golden retriever at the March 11 Reading to a Therapy Dog event at the Twin Falls Public Library.
Veterans
Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll is seen Monday in Rupert.
Blast Masters Nerf arena
Blast Masters co-owner Don Sawyer, poses for a photo in front of a wall of Nerf guns on March 9 at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Don and his son Donny took over the business in November 2022.
March weather in Twin Falls
A BMW drives through a large puddle as it enters 2nd Avenue West after a "snow squall" advisory March 10 in downtown Twin Falls.
