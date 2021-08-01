Skateboarding is not a crime, it's an Olympic sport

On a hot Wednesday afternoon, skateboarders glided around rain puddles in the Twin Falls skate park, while two boys sat on a bench in the shade.
The boys, Jonny Holt, 13, of Twin Falls and Nicolaus Banyai, 16, of Filer had taken their dogs, Rex and Kados, to Harmon Park, hoping to watch other skateboarders.
Soon several cars full of teenagers pulled in, some with boards, some without.
Skaters Korby Hays, 15, of Twin Falls and Garrick Wilson, 17, of Filer quickly took to the bowl, showing off their air-catching skills.
As the other skaters careened around each other in the bowl, Jonny and Nicolaus visited with Times-News photographer Drew Nash and me about their skating experience.
Neither of the two had brought their boards with them that day; they had a different motive.
“I like to watch,” Jonny said.
I get it. I raised a skateboarder.
Skateboarding is not a crime
While skateboarding made its debut in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, many still consider it somewhat of an alternative sport. But for many skaters, the sport has become a lifestyle. Skateboards are used as recreation, as a mode of transportation and for social bonding.
But a long-held stigma against skateboarders still hinders the social acceptance of the sport. Folks are accustomed to seeing “no skateboarding” signs — posted at businesses, in parking lots and on sidewalks — further perpetuating the old stigma that began when skaters were perceived as rebels.
These days, police are called to the skate parks to quell squabbles, but those squabbles are rarely between skaters, Jerome skater Sam Goodman said.
“We’re too busy skating,” Sam, my 34-year-old son, said.
Now that skateboarding is an official Olympic competition, skaters hope the sport’s social stigma will disappear and that skateboarding will be given the respect it deserves.
Riding the Tony Hawk wave
I bought my son his first skateboard for his 12th birthday. I asked him recently what initially had attracted him to the sport.
“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate video games,” Sam said. “Then a bunch of us friends in middle school wanted in on the action.”
We moved to Twin Falls when Sam was 14, when the city was constructing its skate park in Harmon Park.
With a new skate park nearly in his backyard, he became obsessed.
“For me, it’s all about the combination of adrenaline, being terrified, excited, happy, and, upset at times,” he said.
Skateboarding is a bit of a paradox, Sam said. Skating is an individual sport, but it is also a social phenomenon. Skate parks are the gathering place for devotees of the culture.
“We go out there just to create a work of art for ourselves and each other,” he said. “We don’t like to compete; we prefer to raise each other up.”
Even skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who began competing at age 11, doesn’t necessarily encourage competition.
“I never liked the way (television) manufactured rivalries between skaters...,” Hawk told Sports Illustrated in 2002.
At 53, Hawk is still considered one of the most famous names in sports.
“I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable,” Hawk famously said.
Gravity is a terrible thing to waste
Skateboarding humbly began in the 1950s on the West Coast. California surfers who wanted to “sidewalk surf” in the off-season developed skateboards — basically, crude plywood decks with steel rollerskate wheels attached.
My parents gave me my one and only skateboard in 1964 for my seventh birthday. Because I lived on a ranch, cement sidewalks were not within walking distance. I rode on the sidewalks of Burley’s Dworshak School during recess, but I never got the hang of it. I ended up attaching a piece of twine to the board so I could use it to pull around my toy troll named Felix.
Even after the industry upgraded to clay wheels, the initial skateboard craze lasted about as long as my own interest in it. Then, in 1973, Frank Nasworthy reinvented the wheel.
Skateboards were forever changed when Nasworthy attached polyurethane wheels to the axles, making boards smoother and safer, launching a whole new industry. New technology, tricks and skater lingo followed. By 1977, skateboarding became the fastest growing sport in America, the New York Times declared.
Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data, recently predicted the skateboard market will be worth $2.4 billion by 2025. But that was before the global pandemic created an unexpected uptick in the skating boom. Skate parks and the skateboard culture are now thriving as the sport goes mainstream.
Seriously stoked on sick stunts
As a mother, I worried about Sam wiping out after catching too much air. But after multiple knee and shoulder surgeries, my son has abandoned airborne moves in favor of technical footwork. Unfortunately, those sick stunts happen so fast it’s difficult for spectators to see and understand how complex the moves are.
But that doesn’t matter much to skaters. Most aren’t concerned with impressing anyone but themselves.
“We want to build each other up,” said Jonny, who’s been skateboarding for only three months.
“He’s still trying to find his legs,” said Nicolaus, who’s been skating for six years.
It won’t be long before this new generation of skaters becomes the “Original Gangsters,” as coined by rapper Ice-T.
Skaters don’t like the “gangster” reference “because it makes us sound like punks,” Sam said. The term “O.G.” has now replaced the phrase to mean “the old guys at the skate park.”
We can count on the number of skate parks increasing in the future as more young kids pick up skateboards.
For Sam, skating is all about the skill and the rush. Others have their own reasons.
“It’s how I release stress,” Jonny said. “It keeps me out of trouble.
“Skating lets me think. It’s my escape.”