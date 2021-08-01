Skateboarding is not a crime, it's an Olympic sport

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skateboarding is a bit of a paradox, Sam said. Skating is an individual sport, but it is also a social phenomenon. Skate parks are the gathering place for devotees of the culture.

“We go out there just to create a work of art for ourselves and each other,” he said. “We don’t like to compete; we prefer to raise each other up.”

Even skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who began competing at age 11, doesn’t necessarily encourage competition.

“I never liked the way (television) manufactured rivalries between skaters...,” Hawk told Sports Illustrated in 2002.

At 53, Hawk is still considered one of the most famous names in sports.

“I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable,” Hawk famously said.

Gravity is a terrible thing to waste

Skateboarding humbly began in the 1950s on the West Coast. California surfers who wanted to “sidewalk surf” in the off-season developed skateboards — basically, crude plywood decks with steel rollerskate wheels attached.