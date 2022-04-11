Sitting in Idaho jail, Bundy learns a trespassing charge against him has been dismissed

Welsh said that despite the dismissal, “the state is confident that we would prevail” in getting Bundy convicted. Bundy was found guilty of trespassing as a second offense within five years and one count of resisting or obstructing officers’ arrests and seizures on March 16. Dale sentenced Bundy to one year of unsupervised probation, as long as he doesn’t commit a new crime in a year’s time. He also was fined $3,315. The charges stemmed from April 2021 incidents in which Bundy was arrested twice in one day for being at the Capitol while under a one-year ban from the building. That ban resulted from his August 2020 arrest for refusing to leave the Lincoln Auditorium at the Capitol during a special legislative session. He was convicted in July 2021 on charges related to that.