BURLEY — A set of twin sisters intend to liven up Mini-Cassia with a new business venture — miniature golf.

Tabatha Crowley and Tanna Harris broke ground this month at the site of their new business, Puttin’ Around & Stuff, east of the Century Stadium 5 movie complex on East Fifth Street in north Burley.

Crowley said the location is perfect to add to the “entertainment district,” which includes the movie complex and the Snake River Bowl within close proximity.

“Between us we have 10 kids,” Crowley said. “As lifelong residents in the community, we recognize the need for family fun in the area.”

Tanna Harris is married to Michael Harris, Bob Harris’ son, who owns Century Stadium and the Burley Theater.

Plans for the 18-hole course will be one-half mountain and one-half beach scenes, three ponds and a river system, along with water fountains.

There will be a club house with concessions and it will be open seasonally as weather allows.

They also plan to hold events on holidays such as Halloween and Christmas.

“The plans have been two years in the making,” Crowley said.

“We are very excited to be able to see the finish line at this point,” Tanna Harris said.

The sisters have started a business Facebook page where people can follow the company’s news.

“If construction stays on schedule we plan to open in July,” Crowley said.

As far as the "& Stuff" part of the business, Crowley said, they can’t divulge their plans just yet.

“There is potential for more development at this site,” Crowley said. “As long as we have the support of the community we hope to grow each year with additional activities.”

There will be a brick community walkway at the clubhouse and people can purchase bricks with names on them to show their support.

People should call 208-670-1206 or 208-431-5962 for more information.