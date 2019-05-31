JEROME — In the midst of struggling to adequately staff dispatch phones, Southern Idaho Regional Communications is now facing another challenge.
Hope Lindsey, the SIRCOMM director, has announced her resignation after two years with the organization. Her last day is June 14.
Lindsey was hired as a SIRCOMM deputy director and was promoted to director in late 2017 after former director John Moore resigned that May.
"I'm not leaving on bad terms," Lindsey said on Thursday.
"She's done us a good job and we're happy for her," said Mark Bolduc, chairman of the Joint Powers Board and Gooding County Commissioner. He reported that Lindsey has an opportunity closer to family in the east.
"I am disappointed to see our current director leave but fully understand her circumstances and support her future endeavors," said Jack Johnson, Twin Falls County Commissioner and member of the Joint Powers Board, which oversees SIRCOMM.
A job posting for the director's position is available on Indeed.com, and includes a pay range of $70,000-$80,000 and preferred qualifications.
Those qualifications include a Certified Public-Safety Executive license, Registered Public-Safety Leader certification and Emergency Number Professional certification. Applicants are also encouraged to have a bachelor degree, five years of leadership, supervisory or management experience and 10 years of public safety experience.
"The Joint Powers Board has approved the posting on line to start the search for a new Director and those applicants will go through a selection process," Johnson said, adding how an interview and recommendation board comprised of fire and police chiefs and sheriffs from the coverage area had been previously used to narrow the selection.
The new director will face the ongoing challenge of filling vacant 911 dispatcher positions within the organization. That posting is prominent on SIRCOMM's website, offering a starting wage of $16.74 per hour. The dispatch center has been short staffed for more than two years, according to previous Times-News reports.
Bolduc is optimistic about hiring a new director. At the Joint Powers Board meeting on Thursday, he said Lindsey announced they already have four applicants, three of whom are "highly qualified."
"We hope that we can find and fill this position at the earliest opportunity to maintain stability of the center," Johnson said.
