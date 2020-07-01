Single vehicle crash leaves oil on South Park Avenue

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department is cleaning up more than 100 gallons of used oil that spilled onto the roadway after a crash.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on South Park Avenue just east of Grandview Drive just before noon. The call came in at 11:56 am after a driver hauling used oil went off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and rolled.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. Twin Falls firefighters are on scene handling the 100-plus gallons of oil that spilled in the roadway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.