Single-lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through January

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has started the design on a project to add an extra lane to Interstate 84 between the South Jerome Interchange (Exit 168) and the Twin Falls Interchange (Exit 173).

In December, contractors began collecting samples to test the existing pavements on the interstate, requiring single-lane closures. Work is expected to continue through January.

While sampling is underway, one lane of I-84 will be closed. Work will occur between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day, with the contractor focusing on 2-mile sections at a time.

This project is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding solution. I-84 serves as a major corridor through south-central Idaho and beyond. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84 with traffic counts expected to increase substantially over the next 20 years.

A public meeting will be held this summer for the community to review design plans and provide input.

Visit itdprojects.org/i84jerometotwin for more information on additional improvements and to sign up for project updates.

