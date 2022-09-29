Simulation illustrates struggle of low-income residents

TWIN FALLS — It was not meant to be a fun time, but an insightful time.

Community leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to get a dose of frustration during an event meant to give participants a taste of what people living in poverty go through on a week-to-week basis in southern Idaho.

“We’ll will try to make this as stressful and enjoyable as possible,” said Tamara Harmon, executive director of the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, as she opened the “poverty simulation,” hosted by the Region IV Homeless Coalition.

And stressful it was.

Participants were divided into families and, while role-playing, got a glimpse of what it is like to wait for days to talk to a social service case worker, to receive an eviction notice or to have a job within your grasp, only to be denied because of inadequate transportation.

In the latter case, the frustration seemed real for Kyli Gough of Shoshone, who threw up her hands in disgust after being told she didn’t have enough “transportation passes” for a job she had been offered.

“I had hope and it was taken away,” Gough said.

And she got a double whammy. When she returned to her "home," an eviction notice was waiting for her.

The poverty simulation might seem to be just another game, but Harmon reminded participants that about 40 million Americans live in poverty, “and I don’t think it’s a game for them.”

Poverty and homelessness is a real problem in Magic Valley, said Randy Wastradowski, community services director at South Central Community Action Partnership.

Homelessness might not be evident to some residents, but there increasing numbers of people living in cars or in tents, he said.

“A lot of people are experiencing things that they haven’t had to go through before,” Wastradowski said.

The event taught participants to have empathy and understanding for the less fortunate. Business and community leaders were encouraged to attend the event because those in poverty "are people who work for you, people you associate with,” he said.

People struggling to pay their bills aren’t there by choice, but many times it's because life happens and they fall into a downward spiral financially,” the Homeless Coalition said.

Thursday’s simulation, held the E Street Community Center, involved different businesses and service providers, everything from a utility company, banks, grocery store and jail, lined up on the outside edges of the room.

Participants took part in four 15-minute sessions, with each session representing a week, and were told their objectives included keeping their home secure, buying the required amount of food, making payments for loans and utilities, paying for other expenses, and keeping school-age children in school.

Doing that wasn’t easy.

Those assisting with the event, who were role-playing everything from social workers to pawn shop owners, were instructed “not to be nice,” Harmon said.

Kim Spiers, assistant director at The Valley House, played the pawn shop owner, offering small amounts of cash for possessions participants wanted to sell in order to pay the bills.

Bill Maikranz of the United Way noted that in his role-playing as a social service caseworker, some participants waited the equivalent of days without getting help.

It shows that it can be difficult to access available resources, Maikranz said.

The poverty simulation was developed by the Missouri Community Action Agency.