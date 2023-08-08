TWIN FALLS — Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson each say they would work to find federal support for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon.

On Monday, the Idaho senator and the congressman were in Twin Falls and each paid a visit to the Times-News Editorial Board while they were in town.

Simpson, who is on the House Appropriations Committee, indicated that once the Idaho Transportation Department and local entities agreed on a plan to build a bridge — and where it would go — he felt some funding could be worked out from the federal end.

“In terms of making the decision that you guys will make, that’s all up to you. In terms of funding, we may be able to help,” Simpson told the board. “It absolutely needs to get done.”

Crapo agreed, saying that while he was a fiscal conservative committed to stopping unjustified spending, things such as infrastructure and national defense were appropriate.

“I absolutely believe that not only is (a third crossing) an appropriate place for federal support, but it is a place which pays for itself in terms of the increased strength that it gives to the economy,” Crapo told the board.

Crapo said he’s watched the Magic Valley grow throughout his life. In childhood, he would visit his grandparents in Kimberly. As he sees it, the growth was the result of investments made in infrastructure, which bring businesses and grow the economy.

“Those businesses bring in jobs, salaries, benefits, the opportunities to build a family, to get your hand on the ring, to build your own future, that’s the American dream. The American dream is facilitated by making sure that we have the infrastructure in place for the economy and the opportunity.”

Both Simpson and Crapo spoke about civility, compromise, and the state of American democracy. Each said their offices received floods of phone calls and emails whenever they worked across the aisle to move legislation forward.

“I was one of the 18 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure package in the last congress, for which I’ve paid unmitigated heck,” Crapo said.

“I love the ones where a guy sends me a note that says, ‘I voted for you every year, but never again because you voted for the debt ceiling deal,’” Simpson said. “We do get a lot of those calls … but there are some people who think shutting down the government for not fulfilling our obligations is a legitimate political point. It’s not.”