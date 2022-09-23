Simpson announces veteran fellowship for Twin Falls office

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program.

Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state and local agencies, according to a press release.

The Wounded Warrior Program, also known as the Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program, was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for veterans within member offices, the press release said.

“Veterans bring a valuable perspective into any civilian workplace and often demonstrate exemplary integrity, discipline, and teamwork,” Simpson said in the release. “I am pleased to work with the House of Representatives to provide veterans an opportunity not only to further their own careers, but also to use their experiences and expertise to help the many veterans and military personnel in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District interact successfully with government agencies.”

To qualify, veterans must meet all the following requirements:

Be honorably discharged

Released from active duty within the last six years

Complete service at a pay grade at or below E-5, O-3, or W-2

Veterans promoted to the pay grades of E-6, O-4, or W-3 within six months of separation from active duty are eligible if they meet all other eligibility requirements. Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization retirement are not eligible for the program.

Interested veterans should visit https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program” for information.