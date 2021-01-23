A few years after Magic Valley founder Ira Burton Perrine wandered into history with a small herd of milk cows in the Snake River Canyon in Idaho Territory, Robert Rogerson arrived in a bunchgrass sheep range 25 miles south of the Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch and 20 miles north of the Nevada state line.

Rogerson, a Scottish sheepman, settled in Deep Creek Meadows in the late 1880s, and along with his brother Andrew Rogerson, John MacRae and Walt Snyder, he developed the Antelope Flats area west of Salmon Falls Creek for the Owyhee Sheep and Land Co.

Meanwhile, Perrine farmed his crops using spring water diverted from Alpheus Creek and dreamed up a way to irrigate the surrounding desert land using river water diverted from the Snake River. And, in 1904, he established the Twin Falls townsite as the base for the irrigation system.

Perrine’s soon-to-be neighbor was no ordinary sheepherder. Rogerson had come west when he saw an opportunity to profit from a wool shortage in the mid-1880s, long before Perrine had toyed with the concept of irrigating the high desert.

And after Perrine developed the townsite, Rogerson and his brother became presidents at competing banks in Twin Falls and built their homes on Seventh Avenue North — just blocks from Perrine’s “town” home on Sixth Avenue North.

The Nordling Building, aka the Rogerson European Hotel

In 1908, Rogerson invested $70,000 in a grand hotel first known as the Nordling Building across Main Street from the I.D. at Ninth Street in Twin Falls.

It was to “be the most pretentious business structure in Twin Falls,” according to Twin Falls Times.

Designed by well-known architect C. Harvey Smith, the architect hired to create the Twin Falls County Courthouse, the Nordling Building was to have had six stories but only three floors were built.

The first floor housed businesses, including the Lobby Cigar Store, a popular headquarters for baseball fans, and the Meyer and Co.’s Head to Foot Outfitters. The second and third floors were occupied by the Rogerson European Hotel office, lobby, public and private baths and 96 bedrooms.

The dining room boasted fine silver, china and linens, and an orchestra for diners’ entertainment.

By the time the building was occupied in December 1908, Main Street had become Main Avenue and Ninth Street had become Second Street East. In 2003, the numbered streets — but not the avenues — were again renamed.

Twenty-five miles to the south, Oregon Short Line railroad officials made plans to extend a railroad branch from the growing town of Twin Falls to the vast sheep country and changed the name of Deep Creek Meadows to “Terminal City.”

Rogerson platted a townsite on property he owned next to the future site for the railroad depot. He then donated the land and the resulting community took his name. Stories vary as to whether the town ever incorporated.

Rogerson and his wife ran the Rogerson Hotel until 1919. They moved to Phoenix in 1920, but the building stayed in the Rogerson family until 1933. Robert Rogerson died in 1938 and is buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Magic Valley’s ‘Disneyland’

Just across the street from the Rogerson sat the Idaho Department Store from 1905 to 1989. More recently known as the Idaho Ranch Thrift Store, the building was constructed as Allen Mercantile Co. and later called the “I.D.”

Twin Falls County commissioners John Hansen, L.E. Salladay and George Crocker held their meetings on the top floor of the I.D. building from the time Twin Falls County was created in 1907 to 1911 when the County Courthouse was built on Shoshone Street North.

The red-brick store carried clothing and dry goods on the first floor and sold groceries in the basement. The second story housed offices and residences.

Customers would bring their goods to the side entrance that led to the basement where they received store credit. They would then turn in their grocery lists and wait at the front of the store with other customers as clerks gathered their orders.

Many still remember riding in the store elevator and weighing themselves on the big white scale as they waited for the elevator doors to slide open. Some even remember the store’s X-ray machine that customers used to see the bones in their feet as they tried on shoes.

The store also featured a mezzanine where the cashiers handled customers’ money — which was transported back and forth in canisters on wires, a forerunner of the pneumatic tubes used at bank drive-thrus today.

The I.D. operated at the location for 90 years. “It’s a unique building in terms of its history,” Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Nathan Murray told the Times-News in January 2018. “… We’d like to see it put to a higher and better use to that part of downtown.” The URA purchased the Idaho Department Store building from Idaho Youth Ranch for $470,000.

The initial plan was to remove the metal façade to reveal the original brick and discover what new owners would have to work with. If the building wasn’t worth saving, it may need to be demolished to make way for housing or another project, Murray said in 2018.

The building was demolished last month to make way for an apartment building.

The last of the luxury hotels

The Rogerson was the last remaining luxury hotel in Twin Falls when a kitchen fire in 1965 leveled the third floor. The building then became the Rogerson Mall and the Hoops family built the Rogerson Motel Inn behind the Rogerson building on what would become Hansen Street East.

An urban renewal project in the early 1970s put the final nail in the historic coffin of the Rogerson when ornate brickwork of the old building was buried under modern façades. The building fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2016 to make way for the Downtown Commons, a plaza with a splash park built as part of the Main Avenue redesign that will host concerts, live performances, markets and other public events.“Our hopes are that the Downtown Commons will continue the Rogerson’s heritage by providing public art and venues where we can gather as a community,” Dan Brizee, chairman of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency board, said at the time.

