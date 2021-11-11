Sign ups start for Festival of Lights Parade

TWIN FALLS — The entry form is now open for the 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News.

The parade is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. Float line-up will begin at 4 p.m. at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. N.

All parade floats must pre-register and have a signed waiver. No entries will be accepted the day of the event. Float entries are limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Entries must be paid in full to hold placement.

The entry deadline is Nov. 26, and the registration fee is $75 or $35 for non-profits.

The parade route is on Main Avenue from Magic Valley High School on Dierkes Street past the Downtown Commons to Idaho Street South. Parking and street closures will begin at 2 p.m.