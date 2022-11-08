 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sign up for the Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot

Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot

Racers compete during a Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PAUL — If you like to run, walk, waddle or trot, sign up now for the Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.

The 5K race is accessible for all ages and abilities.

If Halloween didn’t offer enough opportunities to dress up you can come to the race in costume, get group hats or wear fun turkey socks.

If you do not like to run, walk, waddle or trot please consider volunteering for packet stuffing, packet pick-up or at the race on Thanksgiving morning.

Local businesses will donate door prizes.

Visit the website www.minicassiaturkeytrot.com for registration, race and volunteering information.

