JEROME — A dairy worker died Thursday morning after a feed truck ran over him on a dairy in the Sugarloaf area southeast of town.
Jerome County Sheriff's Office arrived at 539 S. 800 E. just before 9 a.m. to find that Arturo Esteban Guadarrama-Guadarrama, 60, had died of his injuries and the driver of the feed truck had fled, a sheriff's office statement said.
Investigators are looking for the driver, Sheriff's Sgt. Chad Kingsland said in the statement.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Thomas Reid at 208-595-3311.
