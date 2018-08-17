KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Laughing Stock Theater Company will present “SHREW!” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Amy Freed.
The show is directed by Ben Newman.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday and at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E., Ketchum.
To buy tickets, call 208-726-9124 or go to facebook.com/nexStage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.