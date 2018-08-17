Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Shrew

Laughing Stock Theater Company will perform "Shrew!" this weekend.

 COURTESY OF LAUGHING STOCK THEATER COMPANY

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Laughing Stock Theater Company will present “SHREW!” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Amy Freed.

The show is directed by Ben Newman.

Performances will be at 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday and at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E., Ketchum.

To buy tickets, call 208-726-9124 or go to facebook.com/nexStage.

