Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting near Buhl

BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward.

Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, made up of area law enforcement agencies, is investigating the incident, with Jerome County Sheriff’s Office as the lead. Capt. Gary Taylor of the department declined to release details of the shooting during a telephone message to the Times-News, citing the ongoing investigation.

The task force is deployed for officer-involved shootings or other incidents that involve law officers.

The chain of events started at 2:50 a.m. when a motorist told law enforcement officers that he was checking on why a gray car, later identified as a 2006 Hyundai, had stopped in the middle of U.S. Highway 30 near Filer, only to have the passenger of the car pull a handgun on him.

Deputies caught up with the suspect vehicle as it neared Twin Falls and pulled into the Oasis Stop ‘N Go gas station at Addison Avenue West and Martin Street. Three police cars had their overhead lights flashing and sirens blaring as they closed in, but that did not stop 18-year-old driver Sydney Rain Gibson, court documents say.

Speeds reached 120 mph as the vehicle headed west on Highway 30. Deputies observed the vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic, endangering other motorists, court records say.

The car entered Buhl at 100 miles per hour, followed by the deputies, records say.

The vehicle left Highway 30 at Black Bear Corner at 1100 East and continued west at 4200 North. The car ran over a private fence and the pursuit continued on 4100 North and into a field where deputies saw the motorist driving in circles.

When the car became stuck in a ditch, deputies rushed with their cars to trap the vehicle.

One deputy reported hearing the words “Shots fired” over the police radio and he saw the motionless male in the field near the car, the documents say.

Deputies placed Gibson in custody at 3:17 a.m. and she faces a felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Her initial court appearance was Monday, with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 9.

Law enforcement officers would not confirm Monday whether the passenger is deceased.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Ada County would review the findings of the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force regarding the shooting, while his office is prosecuting the events related to the high-speed pursuit.