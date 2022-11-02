Shots fired at Halloween party leads to 2 arrests

BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia men are charged with aggravated assault after police said they brandished guns at a Halloween party and fired shots into a pickup before fleeing in a silver SUV.
Ayman S. Senosi, 32, of Burley, and Raul Vidal Tellez, 31, of Paul, are charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for pointing firearms at people and a count of malicious injury to property for more than $1,000 in damages to a pickup caused by bullets, according to court documents.
Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
According to Cassia County Sheriff’s deputies, they responded to a call regarding gun shots fired at 201 E. 100 S. on Oct. 30, where a party had been held.
Witnesses said Senosi and Tellez pointed an all-black pistol and a black and silver pistol — both possibly 9 millimeter guns — at people at the party.
Witnesses said most people at the party were “in fear and ran” and others got on the floor inside the house.
At Ayman’s residence they found a silver Nissan SUV, and officers could see two bullets inside the vehicle and the officers located a black and silver 9 millimeter gun on a desk at his home.
Tellez told officers a lot of people were fighting at the party and he heard the shots.