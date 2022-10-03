Shoshone woman dies in U.S. 93 crash

JEROME — A 68-year-old Shoshone woman died Sunday morning after her vehicle was struck shortly after pulling onto U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome, police say.

According to the Idaho State Police, the woman was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle at 9:33 a.m. when she pulled onto the highway from 200 North and was struck by a 2009 Toyota Camry that was southbound on U.S. 93.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old Kimberly woman, and three passengers — two juveniles and a 36-year-old man — were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, police said.

Traffic on U.S. 93 was blocked for approximately 2 hours.

The ISP is investigating the crash.