Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued its first Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to the Shoshone Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Department of Environmental Quality became the permitting authority for municipal treatment plants on July 1, and this marks the first permit issued of this type for the state.

The permit authorizes the discharge of treated municipal wastewater year-round to the Little Wood River for five years. It also identifies the pollutants of concern and lists the required limits for each pollutant or parameter, monitoring requirements and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and protect human health and the environment.

For more information, go to deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-shoshone-ipdes-permit-issuance-040119.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments