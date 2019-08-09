{{featured_button_text}}
Julian Naranjo

Julian Naranjo

 COURTESY PHOTO

SHOSHONE — A teenager is missing after he ran away from home Thursday night, his family says.

Julian Naranjo, 15, left his home in Shoshone at approximately 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants, according to a Facebook post from his grandmother.

His family believes he was heading to Gooding, Twin Falls or the Mini-Cassia area.

The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and walks with a limp due to an accident in May. He also has a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Anyone with information about Julian's whereabouts should call the Shoshone Police Department at 208-420-9131 or Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 208-886-2250.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
3
0

Tags

Load comments