SHOSHONE — A teenager is missing after he ran away from home Thursday night, his family says.
Julian Naranjo, 15, left his home in Shoshone at approximately 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants, according to a Facebook post from his grandmother.
His family believes he was heading to Gooding, Twin Falls or the Mini-Cassia area.
The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and walks with a limp due to an accident in May. He also has a scar on the left side of his forehead.
Anyone with information about Julian's whereabouts should call the Shoshone Police Department at 208-420-9131 or Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 208-886-2250.
