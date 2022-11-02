Shoshone man faces 9 felonies

TWIN FALLS — A Shoshone man is facing nine felony charges after crashing his vehicle into two cars, threatening to ram his vehicle into women outside an events center, and leading a police officer on a chase early Saturday morning, court records say.

Jordan Oneida Orozco, 22, was at 360 Event Center at 348 Fourth Ave. S in Twin Falls and got into an argument that led to him getting into his car and almost hitting two women, and then crashing into one of the women’s parked 2022 Volkswagen, court records say.

In the process, he also drove his SUV through a fence at the event center, causing thousands of dollars damage, police said.

Shortly afterward, a Twin Falls Police officer observed Orozco driving at a high rate of speed at about 1:12 a.m. and enter an alley near Minidoka Avenue and Jerome Street South.

Shortly afterward, Orozco almost caused a collision with another motorist driving a 2013 Hyundai, police said.

After the near-collision, the Hyundai pulled behind Orozco’s Suburban at a stoplight after which Orozco is accused of putting his Suburban into reverse and backing into the other vehicle.

Orozco is facing three felony counts of malicious injury to property, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle, court records said.

Orozco is being held on a $250,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.