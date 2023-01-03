 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoshone man crashes into power pole, causing outage

BELLEVUE — A crash into a power pole on Dec. 27 sent a 25-year-old Shoshone man and passenger to the hospital, as well as triggering a power outage, police say.

The man was southbound at about 7:42 p.m. on Idaho Highway 75 south of Bellevue when the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving hit black ice, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep went off the roadway and hit the power pole, which carried a 20,000-volt power transmission line.

Both the driver and a 38-year-old male passenger were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The front driver- and passenger-side airbags were deployed and both occupants were wearing their seatbelts, deputies said.

Damage to the power pole was estimated at $10,000 by Idaho Power. It was unknown how long the power outage lasted.

