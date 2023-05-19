A Shoshone man is accused of stabbing a woman several times with a small knife Tuesday night during an argument, police say.
Abel Torres Rangel, 34, was charged with aggravated battery after police officers were called to a Lincoln County residence, where the woman, an acquaintance of Rangel, was found to be bleeding from the back. Paramedics found three puncture wounds on her upper back as well as one on the side of her body. The stab wounds didn’t appear to hit major arteries, the police report said.
Police recovered a utility knife with a one-inch blade from the scene, records say.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 26.