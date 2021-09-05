 Skip to main content
Shoshone Falls Reservoir will drop this week to allow for shoreline work
Shoshone Falls Reservoir will drop this week to allow for shoreline work

Shoshone Falls, Spring 2021

Shoshone Falls is seen Tuesday east of Twin Falls. Only 400 cubic feet per second of streamflow was falling over the 'Niagara of the West' at the time.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Shoreline stabilization work along the Snake River above Shoshone Falls will require the reservoir to be lowered by about 4 feet, starting Tuesday.

The City of Twin Falls boat ramp above Shoshone Falls may not be usable during the drawdown, which is expected to last four to six weeks. All reservoir users should be aware of potential hazards and use extreme caution when working or recreating on or around the water.

Idaho Power is addressing erosion along 500 feet of shoreline on the north side of the river. Although this mitigation work will be visible from Shoshone Falls Park, access to the park will be unaffected. Water levels at Pillar Falls and Centennial Park downstream will rise slightly during the drawdown but will return to current levels once the reservoir elevation has been lowered.

Built in 1907, the Shoshone Falls power plant includes a diversion dam and a powerhouse with the capacity to generate up to 14.7 megawatts of electricity.

Gallery: Inside the Shoshone Falls Power Plant

Inside the powerhouse at Shoshone Falls power plant  on Thursday, May 28, 2015, in Twin Falls.

