Shoshone Falls Reservoir will drop this week to allow for shoreline work

Shoshone Falls is seen Tuesday east of Twin Falls. Only 400 cubic feet per second of streamflow was falling over the 'Niagara of the West' at the time.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS — Shoreline stabilization work along the Snake River above Shoshone Falls will require the reservoir to be lowered by about 4 feet, starting Tuesday.
The City of Twin Falls boat ramp above Shoshone Falls may not be usable during the drawdown, which is expected to last four to six weeks. All reservoir users should be aware of potential hazards and use extreme caution when working or recreating on or around the water.
Idaho Power is addressing erosion along 500 feet of shoreline on the north side of the river. Although this mitigation work will be visible from Shoshone Falls Park, access to the park will be unaffected. Water levels at Pillar Falls and Centennial Park downstream will rise slightly during the drawdown but will return to current levels once the reservoir elevation has been lowered.
Built in 1907, the Shoshone Falls power plant includes a diversion dam and a powerhouse with the capacity to generate up to 14.7 megawatts of electricity.
Randy W. Hill, Idaho Power's regional manager for hydro production, passes in front of the largest of three generators inside the powerhouse at Shoshone Falls on May 28.
Hydro specialist Dennis Bramon is in charge of operating this generator in the Shoshone Falls power plant.
The powerhouse at Shoshone Falls has a generation capacity of 12.5 megawatts.
Idaho Power employees inside the powerhouse of the Shoshone Falls plant on May 28.
Meters in the powerhouse at Shoshone Falls.
The Shoshone Falls power plant on May 28 in Twin Falls.
A drawing of 'Reddy Kilowatt' inside the powerhouse of the Shoshone Falls power plant.
PHOTOS: Shoshone Falls over the years
Shoshone Falls, Spring 2021
Shoshone Falls seen Tuesday east of Twin Falls. Low streamflows over the 'Niagara of the West' result from the diversion of irrigation water from the Snake River at Milner Dam.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls, Spring 2021
A small group gathers for a photo Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Shoshone Falls east of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls, Spring 2021
Shoshone Falls is seen Tuesday east of Twin Falls. Only 400 cubic feet per second of streamflow was falling over the 'Niagara of the West' at the time.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls flow increases
A rock chuck hangs out on a cliff while Shoshone Falls flows in the background Friday northeast of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls flow increases
Shoshone Falls has roared to life since water has begun to run-off Friday northeast of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls flow increases
Shoshone Falls has roared to life since water has begun to run-off Friday northeast of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls roars to life in December
Shoshone Falls roars on a blistery Wednesday evening, Dec. 20, 2017, east of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH
Shoshone Falls from the air
A view of Shoshone Falls in September 2011 from an Air St. Luke's helicopter.
ASHLEY SMITH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls Roars
Dozens of spectators take pictures and watch the 'Niagara of the West' on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2017, at Shoshone Falls east of Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls
Two men are seen standing at the platform to the stairway built to reach the bottom of Shoshone Falls in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo. The Knights of Pythias may have built the staircase; the secret society vowed in 1908 to put one in place.
CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO
A winter wonderland along the canyon rim
Fog rolls off the water Monday at Shoshone Falls as seen from the north rim of Snake River Canyon. Evel Knievel's jump site can be seen in the distance. Photo has been processed as a High Dynamic Range image.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Shoshone Falls
Shoshone Falls pictured Tuesday from the site of a proposed scenic overlook along the north rim of the Snake River in Jerome County. The 20-acre site, owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and leased by Jerome County, is landlocked by state endowment land.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Stricker Ranch
A copy of a newspaper page from 1886 talking about a new hotel on Shoshone Falls is seen during a tour of the Stricker Ranch Monday, July 3, 2017, near Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls
Flooding caused Shoshone Falls’ flows to quadruple Thursday from Monday’s levels.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls high flows
Flooding caused Shoshone Falls’ flows to quadruple Thursday from Monday’s levels.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Eagle Rock at Shoshone Falls
Eagle Rock is seen overlooking the Snake River at the top of Shoshone Falls in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo. Some thought the name 'Snake' was too crude for such a grand river.
CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO
Old log stairs at Shoshone Falls
Old log stairs wind down the canyon wall below Shoshone Falls in this undated Clarence E. Bisbee photo.
CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO
Shoshone Falls Ferry
The Shoshone Falls Ferry, built by Charles Walgamott and partner Emerson Stone, is seen in about 1910. The ferry was cabled about 300 yards above the brink of the falls.
CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO
Twin Falls Tourism
Mist from the waterfall creates a rainbow Saturday, July 30, 2016, at Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tourism
Tourists take pictures from a scenic overlook July 30 at Shoshone Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Falls
Shoshone Falls on the Snake River near Twin Falls was flowing nicely June 22.
CHADD CRIPE, IDAHO STATESMAN
Shoshone Falls
Rick Simmons, 12, of Oregon takes in the view at Shoshone Falls on Tuesday, June 19, 2012.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Urban Trail: Centennial Trail
An overlook platform beside the Centennial Trail offers a wider perspective on Shoshone Falls than you can find in the park below.
VIRGINIA HUTCHINS, TIMES-NEWS
The Brink
Irish miner Tom Bell lost control of his boat in 1881 in the Snake River above Shoshone Falls and was swept over the falls to his death. Four passengers also perished.
CLARENCE E. BISBEE, RESTORED PHOTO COURTESY OF BLIP PRINTERS
Snow White at Shoshone Falls
Snow White twirls with her little friends on the lookout point for Shoshone Falls in April, 2015. The 212 foot falls are currently under construction with water currently being diverted away from the south side.
(Courtesy Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Drew Nash)
wild art
A view at Shoshone Falls Park on a Tuesday afternoon.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Shoshone Falls construction
This April 10 photo of Shoshone Falls shows a temporary earth fill that will allow a crane to move out to the spill gates in the Snake River. The spill gates will be replaced as part of Idaho Power's current reconstruction project.
COURTESY OF IDAHO POWER
Our Idaho Shoshone Falls Cutout
Visitor or local, anyone with a camera eventually aims it at iconic Shoshone Falls, the Niagara of the West. Photos of the falls range from a lot of dry rock — when irrigation reservoirs and hydropower use much of the Snake River’s flow — to thunderous crash and far-flung spray. Enjoy a mixture of the
Times-News’ and readers’ photos in our 'Shoshone Falls in All Seasons' gallery. ( http://bit.ly/1Csxtmd)
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO, 2012
Shoshone Falls
Panoramic view of fog hovering over Shoshone Falls and the Snake River Canyon, January 2015. Submit your own photos at
Magicvalley.com/submit.
(Courtesy Phillip Tucker)
Shoshone Falls
Shoshone Falls is seen from the north side of the Snake River Canyon.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
CHARLES R. SAVAGE, PHOTO COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY LIBRARY
Shoshone Falls
Shoshone Falls is seen in this early C.R. Savage photograph.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
CHARLES R. SAVAGE, PHOTO COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY LIBRARY
Eagle Rock at Shoshone Falls
Eagle Rock is seen at the top of Shoshone Falls.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
CHARLES R. SAVAGE, PHOTO COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY LIBRARY
Snake River Canyon
The Snake River below Shoshone Falls is seen in this early C.R. Savage photograph.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
CHARLES R. SAVAGE, PHOTO COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY LIBRARY
Shoshone Falls in winter
Shoshone Falls in winter.
Times-News file photo
Afghanistan Translators
Fathe Noori, a former Afghan translator for U.S. Armed Forces, looks at Shoshone Falls for the first time June 21, 2014.
ASHLEY SMITH, TIMES-NEWS
wild art
A view at Shoshone Falls Park on Tuesday afternoon.
ASHLEY SMITH, TIMES-NEWS
