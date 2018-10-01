Did someone move Shoshone Falls?
A popular video on Facebook claims the famous attraction is "at the edge of Twin Falls in Canada."
Last time we checked it was still in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S.A. And forgive us, but we're not sending a reporter right now to confirm it hasn't moved.
The video was posted Saturday by the Facebook page "Must Do Travels," and asks "Have you seen Niagra (sic) Falls' sister in the west?"
As of 2 p.m. Monday it had been viewed 263,000 times, had been shared almost 6,000 times and had 658 comments, many of which point out the mistake.
Kristen Palmer posted: "Canada?? it’s in Idaho, southern Idaho, no where close to Canada."
But Kelsey Graybill replied: "Nope definitely Canada. Nothing to see in Idaho but sage brush. Don’t even bother wasting a trip. Go to Canada. You’ll be much happier."
"No wonder people don’t know where Idaho really is," Jessica Hawkins said.
And Billy Owens added a real travel lesson: "Yeah, Shoshone Falls is located about 40 minutes north of the Nevada state line, which is almost as far from Canada as you can get and still be in Idaho.
"Not to be confused with Shoshone, Idaho," he adds, "which is 25 miles further north and has ice caves, not waterfalls."
